What does being in the Red Zone mean for Milton?
The COVID-19 Community-level Data Map calculates the average daily incidence rate per 100,000 population within a 14-day time period. The Community-level map is updated every Wednesday evening and visually color codes the communities to match the gray, green, yellow, or red zone, that corresponds to the average daily incidence rate reflected in the City/Town.
Link to Community-level COVID-19 Data Map: https://rb.gy/igj0bh
The math equation for determining the minimum numbers of new confirmed cases to reach the Threshold in a two-week period is on the Milton town health department website: https://rb.gy/i1qo15.
At the beginning of the pandemic we were seeing many of the COVID-19 positive cases coming from long-term care facilities and middle-aged residents, but now the cases have shifted and the Massachusetts Department of Public Health (MDPH) is seeing more cases in 16-39 year-olds. Milton is experiencing an increase in positive COVID-19 cases from higher education as well as members of the school community.
The residential students at Curry College are being included in Milton case counts. The Health Department is in constant communication with Curry Health Services staff and the MDPH. The Curry student population is largely self-contained on campus and accounts for fewer than half the positive cases contributing to our current red zone status. All town residents are urged to be vigilant in protecting themselves and others from virus spread at all times by wearing masks, practicing good hygiene, social distancing, and self-monitoring for symptoms. If a resident develops symptoms or has been exposed to a confirmed positive COVID-19 case they should contact their doctor.
