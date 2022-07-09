A study to determine whether a currently unused steel railroad bridge at Milton Landing can be added to the Neponset Greenway Trail was one of 81 projects statewide to be funded in recent MassTrails grant awards.
During a June 28 press conference at Milton Landing just yards away from the bridge, top state officials announced $11.8 million in grants from the state that included $1.3 million from the private Conine Foundation of Boston.
A study to determine whether a currently unused steel railroad bridge at Milton Landing can be added to the Neponset Greenway Trail was one of 81 projects statewide to be funded in recent MassTrails grant awards.
During a June 28 press conference at Milton Landing just yards away from the bridge, top state officials announced $11.8 million in grants from the state that included $1.3 million from the private Conine Foundation of Boston.
For the rest of this story see the Milton Times issue of July 7 in print or online.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.