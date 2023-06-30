The MBTA stairs from Adams Street to Milton Station won’t be rebuilt but will instead be replaced with an elevator during the major revitalization of the Mattapan Trolley Line, but don’t look for the construction any time soon since the work will take roughly a decade to complete, according to the MBTA.
The stairs, which had stood dilapidated for nearly a decade, were torn down in March to the ire of Milton officials who wanted assurances that a specific plan to replace them would be in place first.
The recently revealed concept redesigns for the inline stations, including those for Milton Station, show an elevator where the stairs were but do not include plans for new stairs from Adams Street.
The plans were revealed at a virtual meeting on June 20 attended by about 120 people, during which MBTA officials gave updates of the plans for new stations and said that a firm timeline they can be held to will be forthcoming at the end of the year.
MBTA officials, however, did note that the creation of a “sloped pathway” that would provide access from Adams Street to the station is one of the early action items proposed in their plans. AJ Tanner, project manager for the Mattapan Line project, said they also plan to repave and restripe the parking lot prior to the winter.
An exact timeline for the $127 million project will not be released when the design work is about 15 percent complete, but officials said the work will take eight to10 years.
“At this time, we’re still working out what is included in the scope of this project. There’s still design work that needs to be done before we can come up with a complete schedule for the project,” said Tanner, noting that designs for the Ashmont and Mattapan stations are not yet set.
The price tag for the construction work for the six in line stations that run between Ashmont and Mattapan stations is roughly $66.3 million, not including design costs.
Those stations are Cedar Grove and Butler in Dorchester and the four Milton stations: Milton, Central Avenue, Valley Road, and Capen Street.
Preliminary designs for Mattapan and Ashmont stations, which officials described as complex, are still ongoing.
The designs may include the elimination of the loop at Ashmont station since the new cars can travel in both directions on a track.
