State Sen. Walter Timilty is vowing to continue to lobby state officials to support the quick construction of handicapped accessible stairs at Milton Station after the MBTA tore down the badly dilapidated stairs there last week with no immediate plan to replace them.
“It's extremely frustrating,” he said on March 9 after the three-day tear down was complete. “It's gone and it is an absolute disgrace.”
Timilty called the work that continues to leave area residents with no easy access to the station “simply unacceptable.”
For years, Timilty and the Select Board have asked the MBTA to replace the staircase that led from Adams Street to the Milton Station platform below, calling it a blight and saying that Lower Mills and Milton residents deserve better.
Timility said he will continue to lobby the new administration of Gov. Maura Healey and Lt. Gov. Kim Driscoll for a quick replacement for the lost access.
He said that he has also filed an amendment to the state’s supplemental budget request for fiscal year 2024 for $5 million to replace the stairs that had been closed and gated for roughly a decade.
Timilty said the stairs have been a “disaster” and another example of the failings of the previous administration and past MBTA leadership.
He said that the jurisdiction for the trolley line rests “solely with the MBTA” but he will do his best to “cajole and push” the MBTA to replace this staircase in a timely manner.
Major repairs to the Mattapan High Speed trolley line are part of a transformation package that has been in the planning stages for years but has faced repeated delays, officials said.
MBTA spokesperson Lisa Battiston said that Transportation Secretary and CEO Gina Fiandaca has directed the MBTA to urgently move forward with design work for the new Milton Station, including a fully ADA-compliant path to travel in the area where this staircase is located.
In the interim, passengers continue to have access to the station from Wharf Street.
“We are committed to continued communication and collaboration with the community while these improvements are made,” Fiandaca said in a statement.
