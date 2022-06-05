Scores of communities that would be affected by new MBTA communities zoning regulations, including Milton, sent their concerns to the state before the March 31 deadline and now find themselves in a holding pattern as they await final guidelines from the state.
Local elected officials, meanwhile, say they remain hopeful that the measure will encourage more new affordable housing and be something that communities can make work.
Town Planner Tim Czerwienski said that the state Department of Housing and Community Development (DHCD) is working on revisions to its guidelines and the timeline says they will be out “this summer.”
