As he has been taking in news of the war in the Ukraine, Joe McEttrick, a veteran, felt compelled to find a way to show support for the people under attack from Russia.
McEttrick, who served in Vietnam, has donated to Milton a Ukrainian flag in its bright blue and yellow colors, measuring three feet by five feet.
McEttrick, a former Select Board member, asked that the town put the flag on display above the Baron Hugo Gazebo in front of Town Hall.
