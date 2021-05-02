With the names of Milton men who died in World War II fresh on his mind, Veterans Director Kevin Cook is thrilled that the town has agreed to go ahead with an in-person ceremony for Memorial Day this year after a one-year pause.
The Select Board has approved the in-person event with the theme “Hometown Heroes,” which will be held at Milton Cemetery starting at 11 a.m. on May 31.
Read more of this story in the current edition of the Milton Times. Subscribe here to read the entire story and support your hometown newspaper.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.