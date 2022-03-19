Despite strong opposition from neighbors, Town Meeting members voted to create zoning that allows an application for a memory care facility to be filed for land owned by Beth Israel Deaconess Hospital-Milton (BID-Milton).
The article gained the two-thirds vote required to allow Northbridge Companies to bring its request to build a 70-unit memory care facility on Highland Street across from the hospital before the town’s Planning Board and Conservation Commission.
Also approved was a request to the state legislature for a home rule petition to grant a liquor license for 1 Eliot St. in Milton Village.
