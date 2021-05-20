A 70-bed memory care center is being proposed for a parcel of land on Highland Street currently owned by Beth Israel Deaconess Hospital-Milton (BID-Milton).
BID-Milton President Rich Fernandez and the co-founders of Northbridge Companies announced their plans for the new center during a Select Board meeting on May 11.
“We really feel like we’re long-term partners,” Fernandez said.
Northbridge President Wendy Nowokunski said the center will “fill a need” in Milton.
The company owns and operates 18 senior communities in New England.
Its memory care centers include Avita of Needham and Laurelwood at the Pinehills in Plymouth.
Several of the centers are partnered with hospitals, including Avita of Newburyport, which is located next to Anna Jaques Hospital.
