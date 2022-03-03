Teaching young men to be good baseball players. Teaching young men to be good teammates. Teaching young men to be good men.
That is what Mike Collins accomplished when he coached the Milton High freshman baseball team for each of the last 20 years.
Having taught countless Milton freshmen how to play the game and overseeing the rise of a program that has become a championship contender, Collins announced earlier this month that he has decided to step out of the dugout.
“Just don’t have the time for it anymore,” Collins said with a laugh. “Working with the Little League and Legion teams, it’s kind of hard to fit it in.”
