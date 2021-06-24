Editor's note: Playoff action continues Friday, June 25, as Cats baseball enters semifinals against Plymouth South for a spot in the D2 state championship. Game will be held at Cunningham Park.
A unique year brought some unique changes to sports schedules across the state.
Changes in opponents, dates, venues, etc. meant that much shifting occurred in an effort to create a season for high school sports during the calendar year.
One of the more significant changes, namely during the spring season, was the creation of a conference tournament for each sport (something that was talked about a year ago, but never came into fruition for obvious reasons), which would give Milton High School teams and athletes an extra chance to compete against their rivals in the ultra competitive Bay State Conference and possibly bring home some extra hardware.
