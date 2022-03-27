When the winter competitions began drawing nearer, the Milton High School (MHS) cheerleaders set their minds on one specific goal: to improve on their output from the fall.
Judging by their performances at the regional and state championships, that mission has been accomplished.
The Wildcats took second place at the Massachusetts School Administrators Association Small School South Regional Coed Winter Competition before following that up with a third place finish at the MSAA State Meet.
