The message scrawled with sidewalk chalk outside their new home in Milton said it all: “I love you my new home.”
It was the heartfelt message of the oldest child of one of the town’s newest families, one that arrived with no moving truck full of furniture and belongings.
The two parents and three school-aged children are the first of two families of refugees from war-torn Syria that will be working to fit into the community with the help of the Milton Interfaith Clergy Association (MICA).
Other than their country of origin, many of their personal details, including their address, are being withheld out of respect for their privacy.
Rabbi Alfred Benjamin of Congregation Beth Shalom of the Blue Hills, who has been part of the resettlement effort, said the message was moving, as has been seeing the family adjusting.
“It’s been heartwarming to see the face of human beings who have been refugees and now have a home. I can’t begin to describe what it means to see their faces as they serve coffee from their kitchen, a classic hospitality of their culture,” Benjamin said.
He said MICA’s membership agreed about five months ago to sponsor a family that had been displaced from their home country and decided to partner with Catholic Charities of Boston and the Jewish Community Relations Council of Boston.
A home was secured for the family to rent - a difficult task in Milton - and MICA also agreed to provide a stipend for the family as they gradually seek to become more independent.
“We got no answer for five months. Then, at the beginning of July, they said we have a family that's coming in a week,” Benjamin said.
Fortunately, the family had a place to stay for the first two weeks and the “amazing volunteers” from the various congregations that make up MICA sprang into action, he said. “People from the different houses of worship just jumped into action.”
Benjamin said a key faith community was the Milton Muslim Neighbors, which has members who speak Arabic and understand dietary needs and preferences of the Muslim family.
“Within two weeks, the house was made ready, which was a very big task,” since they needed basically everything, he said.
For more on this story in print or online.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.