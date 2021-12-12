A SnapChat video of a white Pierce Middle School student uttering a racial slur has prompted an investigation by school officials and left many parents demanding assurance that all students understand its seriousness.
A day later, racist graffiti was also found in a bathroom at the Pierce and has been reported to police. See related story on this page.
During the Dec. 1 School Committee meeting, School Superintendent James Jette said the incident came to light on Nov. 30, when the student in the video was confronted by several Black students in a classroom.
This was observed by an eighth grade teacher who flagged other school officials, Jette said.
Click here to subscribe and follow this issue. Please support your hometown newspaper.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.