In the midst of a Milton baseball summer of love, stemming from great runs by Milton High, Milton Legion, and the Al Thomas Athletics, fans may wonder if things could get any better.
To their surprise (or perhaps not to their surprise with the way things have been going), it can.
Early in July, both the Milton American 10-year old and 12-year old travel teams captured state championships in their respective age groups, adding to both a great season and the strong tradition of Milton baseball.
