Along with being one of the oldest and arguably one of the prettiest town cemeteries around, Milton Cemetery recently won a new distinction.
The 104-acre cemetery was accredited as a Level II arboretum through the ARBNet accreditation program.
While current Cemetery Superintendent Lisa Ahern coordinated the effort, she said the real credit goes to her predecessor, Therese Desmond, who had the foresight and design eye to replace and expand the species there.
“All of the work here was done over the last 28 years by Therese Desmond. She did right by the town of Milton,” Ahern said recently as she surveyed the area near the pond.
