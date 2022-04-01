Burnout among first responders is an issue that the pandemic escalated and it is being addressed.
This week the Milton Coalition heard from Fire Chief Chris Madden and Police Lt. Mark Alba about the state of public safety in the town.
The chief didn’t rattle off statistics of drunk driving accidents or suicides.
He told the 20 or so community leaders involved in the group that he knew a man whose daughter committed suicide after a number of attempts to deal with her addiction. He said this man thought his daughter might have been able to go the other way, that there had been a small window where he thought she was going to beat her addiction.
Click here to subscribe and to read your hometown newspaper.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.