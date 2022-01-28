Milton, MA (02186)

Today

Snow and wind will increase leading to blizzard conditions late. Low around 20F. NNE winds at 10 to 15 mph, increasing to 25 to 35 mph. Chance of snow 100%. Snow accumulating 3 to 5 inches. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph..

Tonight

