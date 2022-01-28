On the verge of what forecasters are predicting will be an “historic” snowstorm, Milton Select Board members declared a state of emergency asking all residents to stay off the roadways and not to park on the street.
In an emergency meeting called Friday afternoon, the Board Chair Katie Conlon said the order gives police the authority to remove any vehicles that are interfering with snow and ice removal.
The blizzard warning is calling for at least 18 to 24 inches of blowing and drifting snow, and 70 miles per hour wind gusts from about midnight Friday to 5 a.m. Sunday.
Residents should be wary of falling wires or tree limbs.
“Travel could be very hazardous,” Conlon said, adding that whiteouts are likely as the snow falls two to four inches an hour.
She noted that the forecast has called for more snow and storm conditions throughout the day.
The emergency order will remain in effect until notice is given by the Select Board.
Town Administrator Mike Dennehy urged those with portable hockey nets to make sure they are brought in from roadways.
Also Dennehy urged those with hardship status that allows them to park overnight on town streets to find another parking location so the Department of Public Works can do its work.
Dennehy also encouraged residents to check on neighbors, and help keep fire hydrants and sidewalks clear, without taking on health risks.
Saturday is pretty much buttoned down around Milton and the area. Local schools have cancelled sports competitions and several area businesses have already announced they will be closed tomorrow.
