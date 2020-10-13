Exit 11 and Granite Ave. Drawbridge Closure Oct. 23 - Oct. 26
The Massachusetts Department of Transportation (MassDOT) is announcing that the I-93 Exit 11 Southbound Off-Ramp will be closed for the weekend from Friday, Oct. 23 at 8 p.m. until Monday, Oct. 26 at 5 a.m. to establish temporary work zones to support steel beam replacement on the Granite Avenue Bridge over the Neponset River between Milton and Dorchester. All lanes will be open to traffic by Monday, Oct. 26 at 5 a.m.
The Granite Avenue Drawbridge will be closed to vehicular and pedestrian traffic for scheduled structural repairs from Friday, Oct. 23 at 8 p.m. until Monday, Oct. 26 at 5 a.m. Local business will be allowed access to their respective Parking Lots, but not able to travel over the bridge during this shutdown period.
In order to allow crews to safely and effectively conduct this operation, a detour will be implemented. Appropriate signage, law enforcement details, and advanced message boards will be in place to guide drivers through the work area.
Drivers who are traveling through the area should reduce speed and use caution.
All scheduled work is weather dependent and may be impacted due to an emergency.
For more information on traffic conditions travelers are encouraged to :
Dial 511 and select a route to hear real-time conditions.
Visit www.mass511.com, a website which provides real-time traffic and incident advisory information, and allows users to subscribe to text and email alerts for traffic conditions.
Follow MassDOT on Twitter @MassDOT to receive regular updates on road and traffic conditions.
Download MassDOT's GoTime mobile app and view real-time traffic conditions before setting out on the road.
