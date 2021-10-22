A dual enrollment program that will allow Milton High School (MHS) students to gain Quincy College course credits while still in high school will receive a little more study before it can be implemented.
The School Committee members at a meeting on Oct. 6 said they liked the proposal that would start with the students in the honors statistics classes at MHS but want to know more about specific details of the program.
They also wanted to make sure that there would be provisions for students who want to take part in the program but could not afford the $300 fee for the three-credit course.
Click here to subscribe and read the entire story. Please support your hometown newspaper.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.