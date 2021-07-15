After facing down a rare disease that could have left him unable to run or walk, a seventh grader at Pierce Middle School has made a remarkable recovery.
Benjamin Doak and his family are looking forward to Ben joining his teammates for a trip in August to the Cooperstown Dreams Park, a rite of passage for 12-year-old Little League players.
Click here to subscribe and read the entire story. Please support your hometown newspaper.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.