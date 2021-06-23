The Milton Farmers’ Market will be back in full swing this year with the same three farmers from the previous year returning.
With the market opening up in mid-June, excitement is bubbling within the community and the prospective vendors. All three of the major farm vendors and other smaller vendors will be coming back this season.
With all the excitement, there have also been some major changes within the operations of the market.
“Our biggest news is that our model has shifted a bit and we now have a paid manager. Very fortunately for us, Gene [Boylan] is remaining on the board,” said Michelle Lee Urbano-Wright, a board member for the market. “Gene is the holder of all of the history or most of the history of the market, and it's wonderful that he's going to stay on the board.”
