Milton firefighter Joe Byron recently donned his helmet and turnout gear and took off at a run even though there was no fire.
Byron was among the more than 3,000 first responders and others who took part in a 5K race in New York City to benefit the Tunnels to Towers Foundation.
The race has participants trace the path of New York City firefighter Stephen Siller’s final footsteps on Sept. 11, 2001.
Siller was off duty but heard the distress calls come in as the airplanes hit the World Trade Center’s Twin Towers.
When he was unable to drive through Battery Tunnel into Manhattan, Siller ran through it to the site of the disaster.
