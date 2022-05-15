For the second weekend in a row, Milton firefighters were called to help fight a large brush fire in Blue Hills reservation.
The fire on May 8 burned about 63 acres. A fire on May 2 scorched about 16 acres.
No homes were threatened and no injuries were reported in either blaze.
