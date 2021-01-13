About 50 members of Milton Police and Fire departments were able to get the first dose of the COVID-19 Moderna vaccine starting on Jan. 12.
Milton Health Department staff began giving the shots to first responders, who are the third priority group in the first phase of the state’s vaccine distribution timeline. The group includes medical technicians, paramedics, ambulance staff, police, and firefighters.
Town Hall is one of 114 sites across the state where COVID-19 vaccinations will be given to first responders.
Milton Health Department is working with Norfolk County-8, a local public health coalition of eight nearby communities, according to Health Director Caroline Kinsella.
The distribution of the vaccine will be only to first responders and does not include their family members or ancillary staff. Appointments are required.
The sites are not open to the general public and appointments are required.
Kinsella said that cases have continued to dramatically rise in Milton. As of Jan. 12, the town reported the total positive cases at 1,521, Kinsella said.
Town Administrator Mike Dennehy said that for the third week Milton remained in state's high risk or "red zone" with 5.21% positively rate.
"We need to continue to be stalwarts in wearing masks and practice social distancing," Dennehy said.
