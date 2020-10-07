There will be a Milton flu shot clinic, Oct. 22, for the general public aged 4 and up, from 3-7 p.m. Note that the time slot from 3-4 p.m. is reserved for seniors.
This will be held at the Council on Aging building, 10 Walnut St., Milton. Bring all health insurance cards at the time of your registration for a flu shot. For ease of vaccination, wear a short-sleeved shirt. Call the Milton Board of Health at 617-898-4886 with any questions.
