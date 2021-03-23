The Milton Garden Club (MGC) will be offering up to $2,500 in community grants to individuals or organizations in need of funds to complete a beautification, conservation, or community service effort in town.
Milton residents, students, and teachers are invited to submit requests for funds to complete projects that uphold the ideals of the MGC, including conservation, horticulture, civic beautification, garden education, or community service. Applicants are not restricted by age, nor is there a minimum amount to request.
Applicants must be residents of or students/teachers in Milton; projects must primarily benefit the town or residents of Milton; and projects must be completed by June 1, 2022.
MGC members are not eligible; MGC family members may not apply, but may work on the project. Non-profit organizations only.
To receive an application, or if you have questions, email mgcgrants@gmail.com.
The deadline for completed applications is April 12.
Award recipients will be chosen by MGC board members and notified in June.
