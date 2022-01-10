There’s a new season, a new coach, and a whole new look to the Milton High girls basketball team.
Through five games of the 2021-2022 season, the Wildcats have gotten the campaign off to a solid start and have the look of a squad that could quite possibly make a run at the Division 2 tournament.
Milton’s season got underway on Dec. 14 with a trip to Braintree, where it was handed a rough opening night defeat.
Click here to subscribe and to read your hometown newspaper.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.