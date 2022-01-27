If there is anything that one can take from the start the Milton High girls hockey team has gotten off to, let it be that there is no quit in them.
For a team that was in search of its first win of the season as of Jan. 12, the Wildcats have been in just about every contest they’ve played so far and the effort is beginning to pay off.
“We keep preaching to (the team) to crash the net and keep shooting from anywhere and everywhere at any time and keep generating the puck to the net,” head coach Matt Lodi said. “That’s what we're going to be looking for moving forward.”
