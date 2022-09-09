Despite a steady rain, Milton voters made their choices known in the state primary election on Sept. 6, standing overall with the broader electorate in choices of state and regional candidates to face off in general elections on Nov. 8.
Maura Healey, the Democratic attorney general, will run against Republican Geoff Diehl, a former state representative and Donald Trump supporter, for governor in November.
About 88 percent of Milton voters who took Democratic ballots supported Healey, while her tally statewide was about 80 percent in early voting.
Milton’s percentage for Diehl was 61 percent of Republican voters, compared with his 55.5 percent statewide margin over his opponent, Chris Doughty.
If elected, Healey would be Massachusetts’s elected female governor and the country’s first openly lesbian governor. She will run as a ticket with Salem Mayor Kim Driscoll, who won the Democratic race for lieutenant governor.
Diehl will be joined on the ticket by Leah Allen, the winner of the close Republican race for lieutenant governor.
According to early election results, state Sen. Walter Timilty won 65 percent of the vote in Milton while his challenger Kathleen Crogran-Camara received 35 percent.
Crogan-Camara won Milton’s Precinct 2 by 19 votes and lost in Precinct 4A by two, according to unofficial results from the town.
In the district that also includes other communities in Norfolk County as well as those in Plymouth and Bristol counties, Timilty took 60.5 percent and Crogan-Camara won 39.5 percent in preliminary results.
Timilty will face Republican Brian Muello of Braintree in the general election.
In the race for Norfolk County Commissioner, Peter Collins of Milton won handily over his challenger ,Paul Yorkis of Medway.
For U.S. Congress for the Eighth District, incumbent Stephen Lynch, a Democrat, will face off in the general election against Republican Robert Burke of Milton.
Burke won 555 votes in Milton and 17,657 in the legislative district to beat out Hamilton Soares Rodrigues of Canton, according to unofficial results.
