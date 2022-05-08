Sometimes, when a highly anticipated movie, music album, or athlete finally makes its debut, it seems as though the production will be hit or miss. Either the person or event that everyone had been talking about lives up to the hype or it becomes a bit of a disappointment.
With the amount of returnees from last season’s team, a team that captured the Bay State Conference championship and made an appearance in the Division 2 South Sectional, coupled with 10 college prospects (with three committed to Division 1 schools) on the roster, the 2022 Milton High baseball squad had quite a bit of that hype prior to the start of the season.
Click here to subscribe and to read your hometown newspaper.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.