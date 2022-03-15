A young team with plenty of potential was the identity of the 2021-2022 Milton High indoor track and field team when two underclassmen qualified for the All-State meet (now known as the Meet of Champions), this can be considered to be a huge step in the right direction.
Freshman Gretel Schewe and sophomore Mia Jilani both competed in individual events, giving a glimpse of what may come for the girls in years ahead in addition to the 4x800m relay team of Jilani with upperclassmen Christina Sullivan, Katie O’Toole, and Norah Affanato.
