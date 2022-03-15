From left are: Norah Affanato, Katie O’Toole, Mia Jilani, and Christina Sullivan. Katie ran a personal best split by three seconds. Norah ran a season’s best split. Christina ran a personal best split of five seconds and Mia ran a personal best split by three seconds. Together the group shaved 16 seconds off of their best 4x800 time for this season. They were seeded with a 9:57 and ran 9:41 to finish in third place at the All-State Championships.