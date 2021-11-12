It may have ended a bit too soon for the Milton High golf team, but the 2021 season could very well be one that coach Ben Kelly and his squad can look back on and say that it was a year in which they started moving in the right direction.
With a young team that is only graduating four seniors out of 22 players in the program between the varsity and junior varsity teams, Milton can certainly see this as a building block year, but also a year with plenty of highlights.
A 4-9 record wasn’t enough to get the team into the sectional tournament, unquestionably a goal of Milton’s before the season started, especially considering how it had finished a surprise third place, just one spot out of a state tournament berth, back in 2019 when the sectional tournament was last held.
