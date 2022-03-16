Taking the lead on a perennial hockey power early in the first period, staying with them until the bitter end and putting forth an amazing effort that every player, coach, and fan should, and will, be proud of.
There really could not be much more asked of the Milton High hockey team after their matchup with Boston College High School in the first round of the MIAA state tournament on March 3 at UMass-Boston.
Click here to subscribe and to read your hometown newspaper.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.