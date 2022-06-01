When the Milton High boys and girls lacrosse teams finished the week of May 15-21, they had a combined seven games left on their seasons.
What that means is that tournament time is just around the corner and Wildcats find themselves in an all-out sprint for a spot.
Both teams feel confident in their abilities.
The boys boast a solid defense and have picked up a few clutch, close games that will be key in terms of their ranking, while the girls are led by a trio of siblings, talented upperclassmen, and a freshman goaltender who have steered the team toward the first postseason appearance after a four-year absence.
Click here to subscribe and to read your hometown newspaper.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.