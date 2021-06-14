The Milton High track and field teams prided themselves on being built from the ground up and ultimately into a program that saw an unprecedented string of state titles. Teams loaded with young underclassmen with bright futures eventually led the way to becoming one of the great high school dynasties Massachusetts has seen regardless of the sport.
Once again, the Wildcats track program has found itself in the midst of a rebuilding phase with a youth movement at the forefront.
“We have an amazing freshman and sophomore group that’s really promising,” head coach Larry Jordan said. “We’re really buzzing about our freshmen class.”
