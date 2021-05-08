Milton High School’s 274 seniors can look forward to an in-person graduation ceremony at the Brooks athletic field on June 6 at 2 p.m.
In a letter to families last week, principal Karen Cahill announced that the outdoor ceremony will be held with limited attendance to allow for socially distanced staging and seating.
“Based on state guidance, guests will be required to register in advance of the event, and only pre-registered guests may attend,” she wrote.
Read more of this story in the current edition of the Milton Times. Subscribe here to read the entire story and support your hometown newspaper.
