In their second season at the Division 1 level, the Milton High School (MHS) rugby team is once again proving that they belong with the best clubs in the state and are gearing up toward another run at a state title, something they just missed out on a year ago.
Having won four Division 2 championships, including three of the last four, Milton made the jump to the top tier when spring sports returned in 2021. They proved themselves worthy, advancing all the way to the title game where they suffered a tough defeat to Boston College High in a contest that would have to be played on two separate days due to a lightning storm.
