The Milton High ski team concluded yet another solid season last week, complete with some good performances up and down their roster.
In the Massachusetts Bay Ski League East (MBSLE), the boys team finished eighth in the standings while the girls were ninth overall.
A second team league All-Star a season ago, Ben Catudal had another banner season for the Wildcats, posting four top five finishes and placing in the top 15 in eight of 11 races on the year.
Click here to subscribe and to read your hometown newspaper.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.