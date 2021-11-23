Given how they have performed all season long, it came as no surprise that the Milton High swimming and diving team had a fantastic performance at the Division 2 state meet on Nov. 12 at the Boston Sports Institute in Wellesley.
Led by a gold medal-winning performance from diver Andrew Scapicchio and top three finishes from seniors Rose Gillooly, Madison Crummey, and Elle Anthony, the Wildcats had a great day in the pool, setting five school records,as the boys finished second and the girls placed sixth out of 21 teams.
