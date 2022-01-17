More than 150 people gathered in the cold dark evening Jan. 6 outside Town Hall to remember the violence in the US Capitol a year ago.
They were a committed and peaceful crowd who held candles and LED lights and signs of protest and hope as the commuter traffic on Canton Avenue moved slowly.
Rep. Bill Driscoll sent his remarks to the group, organized by members of a Facebook group calling themselves Milton Indivisible. David Smith and Judith Krimski administrate the group.
Driscoll’s remarks were read by Janna Smith who had a bullhorn but sounds of the traffic made listening difficult.
Driscoll posted his comments about the anniversary online:
“The lanterns are glowing again,” Driscoll said.
