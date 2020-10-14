The Town of Milton Select Board joins the Board of Health and the Milton Health Department in reminding residents that the Centers for Disease Control guidelines state that "participating in traditional trick-or-treating where treats are handed to children who go door-to-door" is considered a higher risk Halloween activity. We recognize the desire to celebrate traditional holidays and encourage families, friend groups, and organizations to mark special occasions with lower risk activities. Examples to get you started can be found at the CDC website: https://www.cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-ncov/daily-life-coping/holidays.html.

