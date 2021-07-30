Led by familiar names such as Charlie Walker, Owen McHugh, Marcus Olivierre, and Graham O’Donnell, Milton Legion Post 114 baseball has continued to build off the high school team’s success, rocketing out of the gates and building an 8-2 record.
In the process, the squad captured the District 6 mid-season tournament, qualifying them for the state play-downs that were set to begin this past weekend in Quincy.
Like the Wildcats from this past spring, Milton Legion has been a complete team with a high-powered offense that’s been scoring an average of just over 6.5 runs per game and a stifling defense that has given up just 28 runs (seven in the five-game tournament) in the 10 games they have played as of July 22.
“We have a good mix of guys who have been with us for 5-plus years and some younger players who keep the program going,” coach Mike Collins said. “We’re getting timely hits, we’ve pitched well, we’ve played well.”
Due to the late ending of the high school season, the Legion year was delayed until the beginning of the month. Once it got going, Post 114 opened on July 5 with a 5-4 extra inning win at Cunningham Park. They followed that up with a 4-0 blanking of Canton on July 7, also at Cunningham. Weymouth handed Milton its only loss to date: a 5-4 setback at home on July 8. Milton garnered some payback on July 11, hammering Weymouth 8-1 on its turf in a District 6 tournament play-in game.
From there, Milton ripped off three straight wins in as many days, beating Walpole 5-1 on July 13, Braintree 4-1 on July 14, and previously unbeaten Franklin 16-2 on July 15 to advance to the championship game. Post 114 got a few days off (bolstered by a rainout) as they awaited their opponent, which turned out to be Franklin once again.
On July 20, Milton hosted its rivals from Legion seasons past with a trip to the state tournament, known as the Department Chairman’s Cup, on the line. Behind Owen McHugh and the rest of the pitching staff along with the seemingly unstoppable Milton offense, Post 114 captured the District 6 crown with another convincing win, 11-2.
“Franklin’s always tough,” Collins said. “They have a reputation of being a good baseball town and a good hitting team. We played remarkably well (throughout the tournament).”
After the state tournament, Milton’s season will not necessarily be over just yet. With a new format, the District 6 league schedule will restart, leading to another District tournament. The winner of that tournament will advance to a second Department Chairman’s Cup tournament beginning August 7 in Natick.
Milton began second half play by hosting Braintree on July 21. Unfortunately for Post 114, they weren’t able to carry the momentum from their tournament triumph, falling 9-2.
After several seasons of just being able to field a team on the Junior Circuit, Milton has returned to the senior league in a huge way. The coaching staff of Collins, Dan Sweeney, and high school team head coach Brendan Morrissey (who was recently named the Division 2 High School Coach of the Year) have done a brilliant job keeping pitching arms fresh and their players well-prepared for whatever the rest of the league, and the state, is ready to throw at them.
According to Collins, the team’s success is due to the players.
“It’s all on them,” he said. “They deserve most of the recognition. They come to play every day and we coaches are just trying to put them in the right direction. To us, Milton Legion is not just a team, it’s a program.”
