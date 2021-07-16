A 21-year-old Milton man was charged with murder in Quincy District Court on July 12, two days after he allegedly shot another Milton man on Belvoir Road just a short distance from where the victim lived.
Milton Police responded to a report of shots fired in the area shortly after 6 p.m. on July 10.
