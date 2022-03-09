A Milton man was killed and a juvenile and other man were left with substantial injuries in a head-on collision near the intersection of Blue Hill Avenue and Robbins Street at about 6:10 p.m. on March 8.
Blue Hill Avenue was closed for several hours as firefighters worked to free the occupants of both vehicles.
Killed in the accident was Michael McGrath, 56, of Milton, who was driving a Chevrolet Silverado. A second occupant of McGrath’s vehicle, a juvenile, is recovering at an area hospital after undergoing major surgery on March 8, according to the Norfolk District Attorney’s Office.
His name was not released.
The other vehicle, an Infinity Q50, was operated by Manuel Afronseca of Boston. Afronseca, who is 40, is in critical condition at Boston Medical Center.
All three parties were entrapped in their vehicles and had to be freed with Jaws of Life hydraulic devices, according to Fire Chief Chris Madden.
The occupant of the vehicle in the Northbound lane was found to be “heavily entrapped” and resulted in Deputy Fire Chief Brian Linehan calling for additional response, he said.
Firefighters at the scene administered patient care to the occupants of both vehicles throughout the response, according to Madden.
Transformative Health Care and Randolph Fire ambulances transporting the three injured people to Boston hospitals.
The crash remains under investigation, officials said.
