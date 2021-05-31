Cardinal Seán P. O’Malley ordained eight men to the priesthood on May 22 at the Cathedral of the Holy Cross, including Rev. David A. Campo of Milton.
Six priests were ordained for the Archdiocese of Boston. Two priests were ordained for the Diocese of Kumbakonam, India, but will serve in the Archdiocese of Boston for a period of time before returning to their home diocese.
Father Campo was born on Dec. 3, 1991, the oldest of the three sons of John and Joanne (Farrell) Campo of Milton.
Click here to subscribe and read the entire story. Support your hometown newspaper.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.