Director of Veterans Services Kevin Cook, American Legion Post #114, and the Town of Milton announced that the local 2022 Memorial Day program has been finalized.
This year’s holiday observance is scheduled for May 30. Ceremonies will begin at the Town Green at 10:30 a.m. with the raising of the flag and placement of wreaths at the town’s War Memorial by local veterans.
Shortly after this ceremony, elected state and local officials, Milton Police and Fire Department Color Guards, the Auxiliary Fire Department, and Milton’s scout troops will proceed to Milton Cemetery accompanied by the Milton High School marching band.
The main ceremony at Milton Cemetery will begin at 11 a.m. Remarks will be made by Cook, cemetery trustees, and local officials.
The featured speaker will be Captain Mary Jo O’Dwyer Majors, Nurse Corps, United States Navy Reserve (Ret.).
Majors began her career as a Nurse Corps candidate with a Navy scholarship for her last two years of college and was commissioned an ensign in her senior year on Dec. 11, 1968. Active duty began in 1969 at the Naval Hospital in Memphis, followed by many other commands, and she joined the Navy Reserves after she was released from active duty in 1973.
Majors completed a Master of Science in Nursing degree at Boston University. She was promoted to the rank of captain on June 1, 1991 and retired in March 2011 with over 43 years of service.
A roll call of recently deceased veterans will be read as a tribute to the service of these men and women. All residents, friends, and family members are invited to attend the Memorial Day observance.
If it rains on Memorial Day, the ceremony will be held at the Milton Council on Aging Building at 10 Walnut St.
If you have questions or need additional information, contact Cook at 617-251-7767 or kcook@townofmilton.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.