A former Pierce Middle School student died in a boating accident on March 23 while vacationing with her family in Aruba.
The community is mourning the loss of Cassidy Murray, 13, of Elm Street who had transferred this academic year to Buckingham, Browne & Nichols School (BB&N) in Cambridge.
School Superintendent James Jette remembered Cassidy as “an outstanding and joyful” student during the time she attended Glover Elementary School and Pierce Middle School.
“Cassidy left an indelible impression on her peers and the faculty and staff” in Milton, Jette said.
“There are no words to describe the tragic loss of this vibrant young girl who had so much to offer and her whole life ahead of her,” he said. ”My thoughts and prayers go out to the family, friends, and all those who are deeply affected by Cassidy's death.”
Glover Principal Karen McDavitt said she had the pleasure of watching Cassidy grow up at Glover and the community there is mourning.
“I can say without a shadow of a doubt that Cassidy was one of the most remarkable human beings I have ever met. She had a magical way about her. She was a friend to all and she made this world a better place every single day,” McDavitt said.
“Her smile lit up the room and you couldn't help but be happy when you were around Cassidy. We will all miss that smile tremendously,” she said. “We feel honored and fortunate to have been part of her beautiful life.”
Cassidy was the daughter of David Murray and Linda Navin-Murray. The couple also has an older son Adam who attends BB&N.
Jette said that the principals at Pierce Middle School and Glover Elementary School held a voluntary staff meeting yesterday afternoon to inform faculty and staff of this tragic loss. Guidance counselors and adjustment counselors provided support in school today for those students and staff who needed that outlet and support, he said.
Media outlets in Aruba offered few details on the accident, other than it took place in an accident at sea.
