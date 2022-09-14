The murder case against Milton resident Myles King was continued to Nov. 21 at a Norfolk Superior Court pretrial hearing on Aug. 29.
King is charged with first degree murder in the death of Marquis Simmons, also of Milton, who was shot after he dismounted a moped on Belvoir Road near his home on July 10, 2021.
Simmons, 25, was rushed to Boston Medical Center but did not survive.
Also charged in connection with the murder is Bryanna Gardener, who has been indicted as an accessory after the fact of murder.
Superior Court Judge Peter Krupp ordered the case continued on Aug. 29.
King is represented by defense attorney Rosemary C. Scapicchio. Norfolk County Assistant District Attorney Adam Lally is representing the state.
King, who remains incarcerated, also faces charges stemming from an incident three years ago.
