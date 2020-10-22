Milton was placed in the Red Zone as of Oct. 22, indicating that the number of average daily cases in the town exceeded the 2.29 COVID-19 positive case daily threshold.
The COVID-19 Community-level Data Map calculates the average daily incidence rate per 100,000 population within a 14-day time period.
The community-level map is updated every Thursday evening and visually color codes the communities to match the grey, green, yellow, or red zone that corresponds to the average daily incidence rate reflected in a city or town.
If Milton remains in the Red Zone for three straight weeks, the town must revert from Phase 3 Step 2 to Phase 3 Step 1. This change will impact the business districts.
At the beginning of the pandemic, many of the COVID-19 positive cases were coming from long-term care facilities and middle-aged residents, but now the cases have shifted and the Massachusetts Department of Public Health (MDPH) is seeing more cases in 16 to 39 year-olds.
Milton is experiencing an increase in positive COVID-19 cases from higher education as well as members of the school community.
The residential students at Curry College are being included in Milton case counts. The Health Department is in constant communication with Curry Health Services staff and the MDPH.
The Curry student population is largely self-contained on campus and accounts for fewer than half of the positive cases contributing to the town’s Red Zone status.
All town residents are urged to be vigilant in protecting themselves and others from virus spread at all times by wearing masks, practicing good hygiene, participating in social distancing, and self-monitoring for symptoms.
If a resident develops symptoms or has been exposed to a confirmed positive COVID-19 case, he or she should contact his or her doctor.
Link to the Community-level COVID-19 Data Map at https://www.townofmilton.org/covid-data-reporting.
The math equation for determining the minimum numbers of new confirmed cases to reach the threshold in a two-week period is on the Health Department website at https://www.townofmilton.org/redzone.
